Mindy Carls

The annual breast cancer luncheon, held in Orion from 2009 through 2019, has been renamed the Cancer Awareness Event, organizer Sue DeDecker said.

It will be Saturday, July 17, at Orion United Methodist Church. Pink Heels will provide the program.

Everyone is welcome to attend planning meetings on Mondays, April 26, May 24 and June 28, in Fellowship Hall at the church.

For more information, phone DeDecker at (309) 781-9683.