Carol Townsend

A man killed in a traffic accident in Peru last Thursday (April 8) had lived in Galva at one time.

Joseph L. Janz was pronounced dead at the scene on Route 6 in Peru and two other people were air lifted from the scene.

The report from several news sources had listed Janz from Galva.

He had lived in Galva in 2020 but had since moved to LaSalle according to a spokesman for the Peru Police Department Tuesday morning.