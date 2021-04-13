Galva announces Homecoming Court, events

Carol Townsend

Galva’s homecoming is being planned with the theme “On the Big Screen” and the homecoming court is pictured.

The king and queen will be crowned Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the high school.

The homecoming parade will follow. It will leave the fire lane at 3 p.m. and go down Northwest 3rd Avenue to Main Street. The parade will go East on Main Street to North Center Avenue and head North back to the school. Everyone will be in decorated cars and no candy will be thrown.

The community is urged to come out Sunday at 3 p.m. and see the homecoming parade.

The homecoming bonfire will be Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at the school.

The homecoming game will be held Friday night at the Galva football field. Participants will get two tickets for their guests and the game is not open to anyone who does not have a ticket due to COVID restrictions.

Mid-County varsity football will play Ottawa Marquette.