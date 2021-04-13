Galva Jr. High announces Honor Roll

Carol Townsend

The following students are on the honor roll for the third quarter at Galva Junior Senior High School:

7th grade high honor roll. A * behind the name denotes all A’s.

McKenna Anderson*, Kalleigh Gale*, Natalie Hawes*, Lilly Hollenbeck*, Braden Murphy*, Allison Nordstrom, Kailynn Townsend*, and Amelia Wigant.

7th grade honor roll:

Bradyn Anderson, Ian Pacheco, John Sloan, Jatavius Smith, Blake Stahl and Reese Sumner.

8th grade high honor roll:

Madison Bates*, Cole Baulch*, Kyle Bloom, Victoria Conner, Jacob Conrad*, Makayla Craig, Avery Dooley*, Christopher Garcia, Shane Garcia*, Joshua Gravitt, Addison Moore, Camron O’Brien*, Dakota Olander, Matthew Swank, and Lillian Wigant*.

8th grade honor roll:

Liberty Brown, Preston Haga, Olivia Hartman, Ariel Martinez, Olivia Miotek, and Christopher Williams.

9th grade high honor roll:

John Gravitt, Ava Gunn, Kyrsten Hill*, Keira Hudson, Mia Merkel*, Andrew Mille, Jared O’Brien, Summit Ouart, Caden Rachel, Kendall Rogers*, Chloe Ruhl, Jaydan Sallee, and Ava Strom.

9th grade honor roll:

John Bersell, Karlie Dailey, Trinity Gunning, Cyrus Sloan, and Kaidan Wood.

10th grade high honor roll:

Liberty Anderson*, Trevor Baulch, Kayla Bloom, Jacson Cromien*, Michaela Hudson*, Olivia Jones* Sarah Kaiser, Sarah Kocan*, Courtney Loncka, Jaxson Meier, Jonas Porsche*, Carolyn Raley, Alexa Spivey, Alexia Stone*, Paige Wexell, and Kali Yelm*

10th grade honor roll:

Taylor Haga, Jett Olson, Mackenzie Piester and Jaden Wilson.

11th grade high honor roll”

Taylor Burke, Thomas Conner, David Mock*, Jacob Pierce, Savannah Platt*, Tyler Piester, and Jenna Suddeth.

11th grade honor roll:

Joshua Dunn, Wade Rachel and Keigan Rylander.

12th grade high honor roll:

Bailey Bates, Nelson Carlson*, Cal Clucas*, Abigail Jones*, Kathleen Kocan*, and Emma Weimer*.

12th grade honor roll:

Riley Bates, Emma Bjorling, Cameron Faber, Michael Hawes, Gillian Jurgensen, Tanner Lain,Benjamin Smith, Everett Thuline, Taylor Warner and Kaden Willer.