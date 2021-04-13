Galva Park District to sell Hebster House

Carol Townsend

Pictured is the former William and Marvelle Herbster house on the South edge of Galva which the Galva Park District board will be taking bids to sell the home and about 3 acres in the near future.

The Park District inherited the home, barn, double garage and farmland from the Herbster family. The property is next to the Galva Park District. The Park District board will keep the farm ground.

The Park District board would like to sell the home to someone who will put the home back to it’s stately condition.

The board has done many improvements to the home, such as a new roof, a new furnace but would like to see someone get it that could do the necessary upkeep on the home. The board only uses the home for their monthly board meetings .

If anyone has interest in putting a bid in on the home, they should get ahold of board member Larry Morse or Katie Laurin.

A resolution was put in the newspaper and the court will have to approve the bid according to Vice President Larry Morse.

In other business, the board hired Nathan Glaser as the new Park District Superintendent. Lou Patty had retired in the beginning of 2021.

The first softball/baseball game will be held April 28th at the Galva Park District. It was also noted that the workers might show the coaches how to rake, mark the field, reset the bases etc. It was noted that the responsibility often falls on teenage umpires. The board felt it would be better if adults were shown how to do these tasks.

The pool opening is on hold. The opening was tabled as there is no information from the State of Illinois and the license has not yet been renewed. The license is normally renewed in February. The pool was open last year and followed the COVID guidelines.