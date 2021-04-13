Geneseo volleyball loses to Sterling

Claudia Loucks

It was the speed of the Sterling Golden Warriors that handed Geneseo Volleyball its first loss of this season. Geneseo lost the match in two games with scores of 19-25 both times.

The Leafs move to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the Western Big 6 conference.

Geneseo Varsity Coach Casey Komel said the end result “definitely wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but the girls played really well and put a lot of effort on the court. I’m really proud of the way our players started to show improvement in some of the parts we have been working on, even in a stressful situation.”

“Sterling runs a really smooth, really fast offense and our defense had a tough time keeping up,” Komel said.

Sterling holds the conference title as well as two state championships. The Golden Warriors, now at 12-1 and 7-1, suffered its only loss to Moline, when the Borum(Brooke and Bree) twins were absent because of club play.

Abbi Barickman had 9 kills in the contest, Hannah Copeland had 6 and Brenna McGuire added 1 kill; Maggi Weller scored 2 aces and Abbi Barickman added 1; Maddi Barickman had 9 assists with Addie Dunker and Maggi Weller each adding 2 assists.

Maggi Weller and Maddi Barickman each had 5 digs, with Taylor DeSplinter and Addie Dunker each having 4 digs; Maddi Barickman, Brenna McGuire and Cadence Talbert each had 1 block.