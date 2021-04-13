Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

May 4, 2006

Main Street Orion will host the annual community garage sale on Saturday, June 10, according to program manager Pam Owens. The group is taking over the event because its sponsor, Orion Area Chamber of Commerce, has disbanded.

Mark Singley of Coal Valley has been awarded an $11,000 four year Fraternal College Scholarship from Modern Woodmen of America and plans to use the scholarship to University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

Logan Hohl of Orion set a new meet record of 15.10 seconds to win the 110-meter high hurdles at the Tiger Relays on Friday, April 28, in Sherrard.

Senior Recognition was held at the Orion Invitational on Monday, April 23. Penny Carlso, is hosting a foreign exchange student, Katri Eisto, this year.

25 Years Ago

May 2, 1996

The court for Orion High School’s junior-senior prom on Saturday, April 27 included Scott Martin and Amy Nelson; King Ryan Westerlund and Queen Jae Fleming; 1995 royalty Wes Boyd and Dana Windsor; and seniors Chris John and Debby Rehn.