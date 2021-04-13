Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Monday, April 5th at 8:45A.M. Henry County Courthouse Deputies arrested a female subject (age 45) of Colona, IL. on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Henry County Jail.

-On Wednesday, April 7th at 2:32A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Geneseo. The driver of the vehicle, a female subject (age 56) of Denver, CO., was issued notice to appear citations for speeding (93/70) and driving on a revoked drivers license.

-On Wednesday, April 7th at 4:07P.M. Henry County Cambridge Division Deputy made a traffic stop on Locust St. in Cambridge. The driver of the vehicle, male subject (age 36) of Cambridge, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for driving on a revoked drivers license.

Galva Police Department

April 5

Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of NW 5th Ave for a sick or injured raccoon. The raccoon was located, but was already deceased.

Officer was dispatched to a loose horse near the roadway in the 800 block of SW 4th Street. The owner was contacted and put the horse away.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of SE 2nd Ave for a civil standby.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of NW 7th Ave for a burning complaint. The resident was educated about the city ordinance and burning on a non burn day.

Officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 300 block of SE 3rd Street. As the result, a male subject, 36, Galesburg, was arrested for driving while license suspended as well as a warrant from Warren Co for failure to appear on the charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer. He was able to post bond and was released with required court dates.

April 6

Officer was asked to assist Henry Co and other agencies with a high speed chase with suspects from a Geneseo area gun shop burglary. The suspect vehicle was southbound from Atkinson. The Galva officer went north of town with spike strips, but the vehicle went east on Route 81 to Kewanee and eventually to the Peoria area.

Officer was dispatched to a one vehicle accident with minor damage only in the 900 block of SE 2nd Street. A crash report was completed.

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of SE 4th Ave for a loose dog complaint. The animal owner was there and took the dog back home.

Officer was dispatched to assist Knox County with a report of a subject walking south of Galva and a bicycle laying in the ditch. The Galva officer responded and wasn't able to locate anyone or a bicycle.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 2nd Street for 2 loose dogs. The dogs were impounded and later returned to their owner.

April 7

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NW 9th Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was a confirmed mis dial.

April 8

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Center Ave for a report of loud music or partying. The resident agreed to turn it down.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 4th Street for a loud noise complaint.

Officer, along with the fire dept, were dispatched to the 100 block of NE 9th Street for an activated smoke alarm.

Officer was dispatched to a welfare check on SW 6th Ave. It was determined to be a young child having an allergic reaction. The subject was taken by ambulance.

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of NW 5th Ave for a civil property dispute.

Officer assisted with traffic control for a funeral procession.

April 9

Officer was notified about a missing juvenile. After checking with school staff, a biological parent picked child up and failed to notify care giver. The child was fine.

Officer was dispatched to the intersection of South Center Ave and SE 5th Street for a disturbance involving a group of juveniles. Several parents were notified about the situation.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SE 3rd Street for a verbal domestic disturbance.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NW 1st Ave for a trespassing complaint.

As the result of a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Center Ave, a male subject, 41, Chicago, was arrested for driving while license suspended and speeding. He was released with a required court date.

April 10

Officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of NW 3rd Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental pocket dial.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Center Ave for a report involving a vehicle taken without permission.

Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of SE 2nd Street for a harassment complaint.

April 11

Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of NW 5th Street for a disturbance complaint involving a subject walking around. The subject was located, but was not cooperative with police.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 2nd Street to assist a citizen who was asking for the police.

Geneseo Police Department

03/30/2021 Attempted Sale of Controlled Substance- S. Center Street, Officers were notified by a citizen that a subject was attempting to sell pills containing a controlled substance. When the complainant advised the subject, they did not wish to purchase the item the subject dropped several pills on the ground and retrieved all but one. The suspect was gone from the area prior to officer’s arrival. Officers placed the one pill into evidence. The investigation is continuing.

04/01/2021 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon- S. Stewart Street, the complainant reported a subject had pointed a firearm at the complainant during a domestic disturbance. Officers conducted an investigation and arrested 46-year-old male subject from Geneseo for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Methamphetamine, Illegal Possession of Cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Firearm, narcotics and items of paraphernalia were seized from the residence and placed into evidence. This case is ongoing. All subjects charge with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

04/01/2021 Battery- W. Main Street, the complainant reported they were the victim of a battery at their workplace. This battery led to a verbal argument.

04/02/2021 Disorderly Conduct- Willow Drive, the complainant reported unknown subjects had thrown eggs at their house. The complainant showed officers where several eggs had struck the brick area of the residence.

04/02/2021 Retail Theft– S. Chicago Street- The complainant reported an unknown subject had removed from the store a quantity of tools without paying for these items. Officers obtained video footage and vehicle information. This investigation in ongoing.

04/02/2021 Assist Citizen- S. Olive Street- Officers spoke with the complainant who indicated they felt their cellphone was hacked. Officers checked the phone and advised the complainant.

04/04/2021 Domestic Disturbance- Brown St- Officers responded to the domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with all parties involved.

04/04/2021 Assist Citizen- S. Oakwood Ave- Officers assisted a subject who came to the police department as that they felt there was a warrant for their arrest. In checking no warrant was located. The subject was referred to the States Attorney’s Office.

04/05/2021 Retail Theft– S. Chicago Street- The complainant reported an unknown subject had removed from the store a quantity of tools without paying for these items. Officers obtained video footage and vehicle information. This investigation in ongoing.

04/06/2021 Business Burglary- N. State Street- Officers responded to a reported burglary alarm. Officers found forced entry to the business with the suspects gone. Several firearms had been taken from the business. Officers identified the suspect vehicle which was located in the City of Peoria. A juvenile suspect was taken into custody. This investigation continued and one firearm has since been recovered with a second juvenile. This investigation is ongoing.

04/06/2021 Retail Theft– S. Chicago Street- The complainant reported an unknown subject had removed from the store a quantity of tools without paying for these items. Officers obtained video footage and vehicle information. This investigation in ongoing.

04/06/2021 Assist Citizen- Park Street- Officers assisted an elderly subject who was released from Hammond Henry Hospital. This subject was treated for an ankle injury and was walking to Cleveland IL. Officers provided a ride to this subject’s residence. 04/06/2021 Domestic Disturbance- s. Oakwood Ave- Officers responded to the domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with all parties involved.

04/07/2021 Disorderly Conduct- S. Illinois Street- The complainant reported an unknown subject placed a flyer onto a telephone pole that alarmed and disturbed them. This flyer was removed as that it was placed onto city property.

04/07/2021 Remove Unwanted Subject- E. Exchange Street- Officers assisted with removing an unwanted subject from a residence.

04/08/2021 Suspicious Person- US Hwy 6- The complainant reported a suspicious subject at a financial institution. Officers are following up on this information.

04/08/2021 Remove Unwanted Subject- W. First Street- Officers assisted with removing an unwanted subject from a residence.

04/09/2021 Suspicious Subject- S. Oakwood Ave- The complainant reported a subject who had visited a nearby shop however was taking photographs of exit doors and security cameras.

04/10/2021 Traffic Stop- US Hwy 6- Officers conducted a traffic stop with a 34-year-old female. Officers learned of an outstanding probation violation warrant for this subject’s arrest. This subject was placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail. All subjects charge with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

04/11/2021 Civil Complaint- S. Center Street- Officers spoke with the complainant who indicated a company working in the area damaged their fence. Officers spoke with all parties involved and provided assistance.