PTA 2021 Life Members in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

PTA Life Member Awards are presented each year by PTA groups in Geneseo School District 228. A banquet is usually held in the spring to honor the recipients, but could not be held this year due to guidelines in place as a result of Covid-19. The honorees were recognized at the Geneseo-Quincy football game on Saturday, April 10.

Geneseo PTA has awarded life memberships since 1954 and to date has honored 400 individuals.

Each school in the District nominates outstanding PTA members who go above and beyond to serve their school.

Receiving recognition from Millikin School was LaNae Reyburn.

Recognized from Northside School were Lori Johnson and Sharon Neumann.

Recognized from Southwest School were Steffanie Schroeder and Nicole Wannemacher.

Receiving recognition from Middle School/High School PTA were Lesley Banister, Karna Frerichs, Linda VanDerLeest and Wendy VanWinkle.