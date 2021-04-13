Sen. Stoller makes four stops in Henry County

Jon Zahm

(Cambridge)- Wednesday, April 7, State Senator Win Stoller (R-37), made four stops in Henry County to see how he could assist with economic development, infrastructure, agricultural, and educational needs. According to Stoller, “I was there to listen, and see how my office could help address pressing community needs. I also wanted to update stakeholders on what was happening in the legislature.”

Stoller shared with Henry County Economic Development Commission (HCEDP) members and others Wednesday that his SB 2631, introduced 2/26/21, is moving forward with bi-partisan support. The revenue-neutral bill would allow tax credits for small businesses, and is modeled after 11 states.

“This bill will spur investment and re-investment in the district and state.” Stoller also praised the efforts of HCEDP Director Jim Kelly and the Henry County Board in effectively distributing grant and loan dollars to businesses in Henry County through vehicles like the Rural Revolving Loan Fund and the federal CARES Act.

Stoller met with Illinois Pork Producers Executive Director Jennifer Tirey. They discussed the nature of that industry, which is very important to the economy in Henry County. Stoller has an Agricultural Advisory Committee he consults with. He will soonbe scheduling a visit to the Osco Township Farm of Pork Producer Gary Asay.

Another topic that came up with the Village of Orion, Village of Woodhull, and others was infrastructure. Orion has had longtime sewer and environmental issues in need of state assistance. Water towers in general are an issue with regards to construction and maintenance. Stoller said will take those concerns back to Springfield with him.

Another stop Stoller made was at Abilities Plus in Kewanee, where he learned about how children and adults with special needs, and their families, are helped. He praised the staff and volunteers there for their important work.

Lastly, Stoller visited the Blackhawk East Campus outside Galva where he saw the Equestrian Center and Veterinary Clinic. Stoller said, “These are world class facilities. The community is very fortunate to have these opportunities for our students right here.”

Questions or issues can be directed to Win Stoller’s District Office at 309-693-4921.