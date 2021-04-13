Summer Sacks offered to Orion children

Mindy Carls

The Orion Backpack Program provides nutritious food that children will enjoy during weekends when school meals are not served.

During the summer, the free Summer Sack Program will provide the same food in larger quantities to children in food insecure households in the Orion school district.

It is not necessary to sign up. Participants only need to stop by the Orion Area Food Pantry in the basement of village hall from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

Dates are June 1, June 15, July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3.

Everyone who meets the maximum monthly gross income limits is eligible to visit the food pantry and select from a variety of items.

Monthly income limits effective through June 2021 are $1,967 for one person in the household; $2,658 for two persons; $3,349 for three; $4,039 for four; $4,730 for five; $5,421 for six; $6,111 for seven; $6,802 for eight; $7,483 for nine; and $8,183 for 10.

Add $690 for each person above 10.

For more information, phone (309) 234-5209.