Author Don Piper to share testimony via LifeStream at First United Methodist

Claudia Loucks

Staff at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo is hosting a live stream broadcast with Don Piper, author of “90 Minutes in Heaven.” The event is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, and public is invited. Piper will join the group at First Methodist via face book – live stream.

Piper, known as “The Minister of Hope,” will share his message of hope and assurance.

Brent Boxell, executive director at First United Methodist Church, shared a synopsis of the story and said, “On his way home from a church conference in 1989, Piper’s car was hit head-on by a semi truck. Emergency personnel responded and pronounced him dead on the scene. A passing minister received permission to enter Don’s car and began praying over the body. Ninety minutes later, Don returned to life on earth with vivid memories of God’s perfect place – Heaven.”

“Thirty-four operations and years of recovery forced Don and his family to find a ‘new normal’,” Boxell continued. “His inspirational story has touched millions around the globe, helping many to find hope following tragedy and loss. Piper has inspired nearly 3,000 audiences around the globe since the release of his New York Times best-selling book in 2004.”

Piper has sold over five million copies of his books in 40 languages. His first book, “90 Minutes in Heaven: A True Story of Death and Life,” remained on the New York Times best-seller list for nearly four years.