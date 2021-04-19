Colby Hathaway announces judicial campaign

Geneseo Republic

Colby G. Hathaway has announced his candidacy for Resident Circuit Judge of Henry County. Due to the retirement of Judge Jeffrey O’Connor, this position will be up for election in 2022. Hathaway is currently the Henderson County State’s Attorney. A position he has held since 2016. “My experience as a State’s Attorney, where I work closely with our sworn law enforcement officers to keep our communities safe, coupled with my civil experience at some of the most respected law firms in Central Illinois, makes me uniquely qualified to serve as the next Resident Circuit Judge of Henry County,” Hathaway stated.

Hathaway was born and raised in Henry County where he graduated from Galva High School. He received his undergraduate degree in political science from University of Illinois. During his undergraduate years, he was an intern in Washington, D.C. at the Republican National Committee and The White House. He graduated magna cum laude from Northern Illinois University School of Law, where he was also a member of the Board of Editors of the NIU Law Review. In 2020, he was elected by the 21 state’s attorneys of the Third Appellate District to serve on the Board of Governors of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor.

Hathaway started his legal career at Barash & Everett in Kewanee, Illinois and continued his work in private practice at Meyer Capel in Champaign, Illinois. Hathaway stated that, “both my wife and I grew up in Henry County, and it’s where we’ve always called home. I spent some time away to further my career, but look forward to raising my children in a community that I know so well. If elected as your next Circuit Judge, I will do my best to ensure that Henry County remains a safe place to raise a family.”

Hathaway lives in Kewanee with his wife, Caitlin, and their two children, Collin and Charlotte.