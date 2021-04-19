Fareway offers online shopping, curbside pickup

Geneseo Republic

(Boone, IA) – Fareway Stores, Inc. now offers online shopping at nearly 50 Fareway Meat & Grocery and Fareway Meat Market locations. The remaining Fareway store locations will offer online shopping in the coming months.

The buy online, curbside pick up solution launched at the flagship Boone Fareway store in January of this year. Customers can shop online at Fareway by visiting Shop.Fareway.com or via the Fareway mobile app. Orders can be modified up to 30 minutes before pick up and can be ready as quickly as four hours after being placed. The service will provide the same quality product, unmatched customer experience, and to-your-car customer service that Fareway is known for, with the added convenience of ordering online.

“We’ve seen other online offerings fall short in experience, so we are excited to expand our unmatched Fareway shopping experience with the added convenience of online ordering,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Our customers can continue to have their fresh meat cut and packaged just how they like, their produce picked with proper ripeness, and quality substitutions if they wish, but now they can get this Fareway experience a different way.”

The online platform is powered by GrocerKey, a leading eCommerce technology provider. GroceryKey combines robust white label eCommerce technology, deep eCommerce grocery operating experience, and proven strategies to help brick and mortar grocery retailers build a profitable eCommerce business.