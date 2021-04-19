Galva royalty crowned

Carol Townsend

Cal Clucas was crowned Galva High School homecoming king and Abigail Jones was crowned queen Sunday afternoon during the coronation at the high school gym.

Abigail is the daughter of Matt and Courtney Jones of Galva. She participates in softball, choir, band, basketball cheer, football cheer, interact club, National Honor Society, bowling, and drama. Her future plans are to attend Coe College majoring in Economics and Philosophy with a Spanish minor.

Cal is the son of Jackie and Mike Clucas also of Galva. He plays football, basketball, baseball, and track. He is a member of the Drama club, the trapshooting tam and FFA. After high school, Cal plans to join the Marines, then attend Black Hawk College Majoring in Ag Business.