Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

April 28, 2006

A statue in the north portion of the Geneseo City Park honors both the pioneer families who first settled in the area and the late Nell Henningsen of Geneseo. The life-size bronze statue features a pioneer wife bringing a basket of food to her husband, who has been chopping wood. With the pair is a young boy and his dog.

This summer, Geneseo will be transformed into an outdoor art gallery, and, hopefully, a tourist destination. Geneseo Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a "Pigs on Parade" community arts project. Businesses may purchase a standing or seated "naked" pig to have decorated as they see fit.

25 Years Ago

April 26, 1995

The Moose has been ravaged-again. This time by fire Saturday afternoon. The Moose Lodge incurred massive damage between $350,000 and $400,000 caused by smoke, heat, water and fire. The cause of the fire was an electrical short at an outlet where a freezer was plugged in behind the bar in a storage area.

Family math night will be held at the junior high school Monday for families of fifth through eighth grade students. Activities including games and prizes will be held in Room 200. Jeanne Anderson noted parents will be given activities to help them work with children over the summer to prevent the students losing their math skills.

50 Years Ago

April 22, 1971

The Geneseo area beauty contest and talent show, sponsored by the Moline Zal Grotto Drum and Bugle Corps, will be presented Saturday night in the Geneseo Junior High School gymnasium. Donation tickets of 50 cents pers person, admission, may be purchased at the door.

Mrs. Linda Kulupkas and her third grade at South Side school recently wrote a letter to Trisha Nixon for information on Washington D.C. and The White House. The class recently received a letter from Trisha Nixon and pictures of the White House and herself.

100 Years Ago

April 22, 1921

Cherry season will soon be here and many people complain that the birds get the cherries. Did you ever stop to think that without the birds there would be no cherries? If the birds did not eat the insects and worms from the trees there would be no fruit.

ATTENTION HOUSEWIVES: We are pleased to have the agency for Ardee Flour. Ardee flour is made for family trade who demand the best that can be produced-cleanliness, quality, and purity. All we ask is a trial. Price Moderate. Every Sack Has a Guarantee. H. C. Wenke.