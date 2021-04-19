Made for More Fitness Apparel and Wellness Boutique opens in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

Made for More Fitness Apparel and Wellness Boutique is open for business at 111 South State St. in downtown Geneseo.

Boutique owners Tricia Hull and Kristen Granell have made “fitness” an important part of their lives and the two friends teamed up to make their dreams a reality in opening a fitness apparel and wellness boutique.

Made for More offers functional and versatile apparel made for the modern day woman that wears many hats, as well as a complete line of “positive and encouraging” apparel for girls.

Hull explained that she and Granell met a few years back when her family moved to Geneseo…”Our oldest daughters started preschool together at ‘Little Green Apple’. We then started working out together at SWEAT Fitness in Geneseo where our friendship grew as we motivated and held each other accountable through workout challenges and in life.”

Fitness and health became even more important to the two friends when they started coaching at SWEAT Fitness.

“As busy mothers most days we would go from our own workouts to coaching to shuffling kids to school, to meetings, running errands, work and all the kids’ activities,” Hull said. “We realized at this point how important functional and versatile clothing is in our every day lives, apparel that can transition with the many different hats we wear.”

Hull and her husband, Matt, are parents of four children and Granell and her husband, Adam, have two children….”It keeps us incredibly busy and needing to shuffle from one thing to the next on a daily basis,” Hull said. “I already owned ‘Love’s Locker Room’ where I made positive and encouraging tees, tanks and sweatshirts, and Kristen previously owned an online boutique where she had already established accounts and relationships with vendors so we decided to team up.”

The two businesswomen began by offering an online platform for their apparel in November of last year, but when the storefront opportunity became available on State St. in downtown Geneseo, they decided to “jump in head first and make our dreams a reality in opening a full-blown fitness apparel and wellness boutique,” Hull said.

Inside Made for More Fitness Apparel and Wellness Boutique, shoppers will find on-trend fitness apparel that transitions to a dinner date.

“We also offer supplements, coffee and fitness gear to help women in their wellness journey, and fun little extras to throw in their gym bag while their purchases give back to wonderful charities and causes,” she said, and explained that most of the items, other than apparel, offered in the boutique are from women-owned businesses that support charities ranging from cancer research to empowering victims of domestic violence.

“We also have locally-sourced home décor from Arlo and Elm that allows you to support another local, small business, while you shop with us,” Hull said.

She continued, “Our biggest mission is to make every person that steps through our door feel special, and know that they are ‘Made for More’ than they even realize. We want to be a movement that leads and encourages women to support and build each other up. We want to create a community of women and girls that know they can make a difference in their little corner of the world, with a little grit and grace and a smile on their face, know they can do anything.”

Made for More Fitness Apparel and Wellness Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call Hull at 563-508-7733, or visit www.madeformoreboutique.com.