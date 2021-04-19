Property Transfers

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Benjamin and Katie Marie Rink of Geneseo to Jeremy and Sarah J.Mosier Lot 14 of Richmond Hill West 3 Addition to the city of Geneseo. $350,000.00

Martin E. Vanmeltebeck of Kewanee to Jesus Ocampo Angel and Juana Diaz Guerrero 312 Elliott St., Kewanee $90,000.00

Michael and Angela Walker to Samuel J. Ceurvorst, 112 East Court Street, Cambridge $46,000.00

Donna E. Cecchini and Donna Elizabeth Lear to Jason and Michelle Ryan, 18 Edgewood Dr., Geneseo $318,000.00

Suncrest Properties, INC. to Kristen Marie Pratt 907 4th St, Colona. $74,000.00

Benjamin and Kathryn Abbott to Kari Marie Rink a part of Lot Nine (9) of Merriman’s Subdivision of the South three quarters of the east half of the southeast quarter of Section Seventeen (17) North Range (3) East of the fourth principal Meridan described by Meters and poun

Stevens M. Stevers, Kewanee to Celia Ocampo Roman, 709 Madison Ave, Kewanee. $25,000.00.

JICTB of Champaign to Marsha S. Davis 406 Rice St, Kewanee $145,000.00.

Kenneth L. Carlson Jr., of Bureau County to Jessica and Jamison Habel part of the West half of Northeast Quarter of Section 21; Beginning at the North Quarter corner of said section 21 thence East along the the North line of Section 21 for 240.0 feet; thence South 02 degrees 16 minutes east for 240.0 feet to the West line of the of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21; thence the point of beginning. The above tract of land contains 1.61 acres.

Joseph T. Lambin to Caden Kessinger Lots 8 and 9 except the east 10 feet of said Lot 9 all in block 8 of the original town, now village of Alpha. $930,00.00.