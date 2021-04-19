Richmond Hill Players award scholarships

Claudia Loucks

Two $500 performance scholarships have been presented by Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Players. The recipients are Mara Lowe and Aidan Grafft.

Lowe, daughter of R.C. and Pam Lowe, plans to study nursing at Bradley University in Peoria, and Grafft, son of Jonathan and Ann Grafft, plans to study elementary education at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

Both will graduate from Geneseo High School in May of 2021, and both have been in involved in Fine Arts during their years at GHS.

Lowe was in Honors Band, Marching Band, Fall Play, Spring Musical (pit ensemble), Pep Band, Chamber Winds, Winter Drum line and Madrigal Recorders during her high school years.

She performed in “Flowers for Algernon” with the Richmond Hill Players.

In high school, Grafft performed in ‘The Sound of Music,” “Little Mermaid,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Our Town.”

With the Richmond Hill Players, Grafft was cast in “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Flowers for Algernon,” and “39 Steps.” He also worked in the Richmond Hill Players concession stand.