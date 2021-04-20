Galva School Board welcomes new members, thanks outgoing

Carol Townsend

The board approved the employment of all non-certified staff and approved a 2.5% pay Increase for all non-certified staff.

The Galva School board approved the following:

*approve reassignment of Branson Owens to Industrial Technology Teacher

*approve reassignment of Heather Sellers to K-1 response to Intervention Teacher

*approve reassignment of Amanda Dynes to 2nd to 4th grade R.T.I. teacher

*approve reassignment of Toni Pickard to 5th yo 8th T.T.I. teacher

*approve reassignment of Jeremy Painter to 6th grade elementary classroom teacher

*approve reassignment of Tricia Klein to 7th-9th grade Math teacher

*assignment of substitute probationary teacher Emily Dulla to first-year probationary Status for 2021-2022.

*approve employment of Marlee Thielbar as high school marth teacher starting August 13, 2021.

*approve Christopher Conleeas 7-12 PE/Health teacher/athletic director

The board swore in the new board member, Brittany Boston, Eric Bates, Laura Burke and Kaleena Conrad.

John VanDeVelde was re-elected for this third year as board President, Andrew Larson as vice President, Kaleena Conrad as secretary and community member Bob Lewin as treasurer.

The board committees will be as follows:

Curriculum – Kaleena Conrad

Transportation-John VanDeVelde and Eric Bates

Extra curricular-Mike Clucas and Andrew Larson

Special education-Andrew Larson

Facilities-Brittany Boston and Laura Burke

Superintendent Doug O’Riley reported that he felt the district is in good shape financially.

The board moved $450,000 from working cash to the education committee.

Joe Becker, Principal of the Galva Jr/Sr High School noted that high school graduation is still set for Sunday May 16th. Becker said that right now he plans to have the seniors practice both inside in the gym and outside on the football field. He said he is not sure which way it will be held.

The board set June 21st at 5:30 p.m. to hold their annual retreat to set goals for 2021-22 and Supt. Evaluation instrument.

The board approved the to equip the greenhouse with a sprinkler/fire detection system for under $25,000. This has to be done this summer in order to use the greenhouse for students in the future.