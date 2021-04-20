Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

May 4, 2006

Keith Stewart and Jenny Clark were crowned king and queen of the Cambridge High School Prom, “A night Under the Stars,” on Saturday, April 29, at the Holiday Inn Express in Annawan. Duke and Duchess were Adam Lord and Lynnette Yarger, Lord and Lady were Meredith Carr and Chad Borkgren. Attendants were Shane Lindburg, Meggie Owens, Amelia Janson and Ethan VanNorman, Nicholas Janson and Alex Munsinger were the crownbearers.

Katie Miller’s bicycle passed the safety check during Bicycle Safety Day at Cambridge Elementary School, Tuesday, May 2. Checking off the bicycle was Henry County Sheriff Gilbert “Gib” Cady. Paige Wexell follows a straight line. Bicycle Safety Daywas sponsored by the Cambridge Parents Club in cooperation with the Henry County Shefiff’s Department.

Caitie Allen and Mady Smith were two of 25 students selected to have their art featured on the youths arts month poster for the state of Illinois.

Members of the Cambridge junior and senior high classes honored Cambridge High School Principal Mone Munsinger with a cake during After Prom Saturday night. Munsinger who has been principal for two years and prior to that was a math teacher, will be leaving the school district in July to be a junior high school principal in Iowa.

25 Years Ago

The Cambridge all-community yard sale will be held on Saturday, May 11. Anyone wanting to sign up should contact Mary Palmer by Saturday, May 4.

Kate Yarger of Cambridge has been awarded an AIB Alumni and Friends scholarship from American Institute of Business, Des Moines, Iowa. Miss Yarger will enter AIB this summer where she will be pursing an associate of business degree with court reporting major.

Charlie and Virginia Verscheure have nearly completed renovation at 115 N Prospect Street where Mrs. Verscheure will be opening the Helping Hands Center on Saturday, May 11. She will offer therapeutic massage and reflexology at the center.

Brad Anderson won the grand prize bicycle during the Title One Spring Fling held at Cambridge Elementary School on Thursday, April 25. Events during the evening included pizza, pop, prizes and a guest storyteller.

50 Years Ago

May 13, 1971

The Cambridge Jaycettes elected new officers during a meeting Tuesday night May 11. They are Mrs. Ronald Vandewelle, president; Mrs. Donald Hulin, vice-president; Mrs. Dan Humphrey, secretary, and Mrs. Rick Gustafson, treasurer.

David Boberg and Wanda Schieferdecker were named king and queen of the junior-senior prom Saturday night in the high school gymnasium.

Spec. 5 David Lego was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service in Vietnam recently.

Steve Benson, Nancy Schieferdecker and Charles Swanson all of Cambridge and students at Western Illinois University, Macomb, have been cited for scholastic achievement during the winter quarter.

100 Years Ago

May 5, 1921

