Looking Back Galva

Geneseo Republic

15 Years Ago

May 10, 2006

Officials at Community State Bank announced May 8 they have signed a definitive agreement with Citizens National Bank, Macomb, to purchase the assets and acquire the deposists of Citizens National Bank’s Galva location.

The Oak Run Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at Brentwood Park. The Garden Club will repot pots and planters brought to the sale. Re-potting will be done with the Garden club potting soil, free of charge.

A memorial marker in memory of Bob Miller, a former Galva city forester who died in 2003, was dedicated in Wiley Park on May 2. On hand for the dedication were Margeaux Miller, Rose and Rob Miller; Lesley Hilln, Michelle and Bill Smith; Alvina Miller and David Thomsen. Thomson family of Galva, who sponsored the marker, which lies below the tree around which this group is standing. The tree, a gingko, was donated in Miller’s honor by the Thomson family in 2003.During that time, Galva was named a Tree City USA many times.

Installation of officers for the 2006-07 year was held May 3 for the XI Kappa Gamma Chapter of Beta SigmaPhi. Installed were Diana Craig, extension officer; Linda Owens and Pat Johnson, corresponding secretaries; Karen Love, president; Jean Mann, vice-president; Vicki Perkins, recording secretary; Sally Nelson, treasurer and Joyce Baskovis, parliamentarian.

25 Years Ago

May 8, 1996

Members of the 1996 Galva High School Prom Court were Aaron Glaser, Pat Anderson, Lee Conner, Eric Bates, Brroke Ingels, Erica Wilson, Amber Schroyer, Amber Moore. Conner and Schroyer were selected as the King and Queen during last Saturday’s prom.

Bill Patterson of Galva, an agent in the Country Companies Bureau-Henry-Stark Agency, has been named a 1996 Country Companies Master Agent.

The poster winner honored Friday night during the D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony were Bethany VanDeVelde, Officer Jeff Happach and Brittney Dehler, Nikki Girvin and Jeremiah Sall.

Holly Sue Hepner, Galva will receive a Bachelors Degree in Law Enforcement Administration in ceremonies May 11 at Western Illinois University in Macomb.

50 Years Ago

May 13, 1971

Mrs. David R. Peterson was the lucky winner of the $25 gift certificate in the Mother’s Day drawing conducted by Galva merchants Saturday.

Mrs. Merle Boston was winner of the second prize- a potted plant and Mrs. Bryce Nordstrom, Bishop Hill, was winner of third place- a potted plant.

Among the 1,800 undergraduate students at Western Illinois University being cited for their scholastic achievement during the winter quarter is Elmer J. Sornberger, senior.

At the woman’s club luncheon Tuesday Mrs. Roy Holding, Mrs. Earl Nelson and Mrs. J. H. Mascall are pictured with Rosalind Graff who presented selections from “Plaza Suite.”

100 Years Ago

The stock from the Brunswick Shop in Kewanee was moved to the Ogle furniture store in this city Tuesday. Since the establishment of the store here in the company decided to abandon its branch in Kewanee. Miss Graycee C. VanCoutren, manager of the Kewanee store, is now employed at the company’s branch.

Miss Velma Miller and Curtis Phillips were Toulon visitors over Sunday.

Mrs. J. M. Alford and son John returned Saturday from a visit in Bloomington and Peoria.

Next Monday evening a special meeting of World War veterans will be held in Victoria. The meeting has been called for the purpose of enrolling the ex-service men in that vicinity in the American Legion post in Galva. A large delegation from this city will attend the meeting. Automobiles will leave the Service club Monday evening at 7 o’clock for Victoria.