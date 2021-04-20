Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

May 15, 2006

Modern Woodmen of America and Royla Neighbors of America sponsored Join Hands Day on Saturday, May 6. Because they were going to be out of school that day. Orion Middle Schools Student Council members celebrated two days earlier by planting a chanticleer pear tree and yellow and orange marigolds in front of SVEA Mutual Insurance n Fourth Street in Orion. The pear tree planted in the proposed streetscape project. The Village of Orion and Main Street Orion hope to fund the rest of the project with a grant. OS and Main Street Orion paid for the pear tree, which Corn Crib employees brought out to Orion.

On Monday, May 15, Reade will be the featured speaker for the Orion Lions Club’s annual Senor Honors Night, where more than 20 Orion High School senior will be honored as members of the National Honor Society. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. t the Homestead Restaurant in Woodhull.

The 2006 recipients of the Stephanie Jones Memorial Award are Orion High School are Orion High School seniors Lance Burnett and Christinia Shaw.

Kathy Secor of Sunny Hill welcomed two friends she made while exploring quilting over the internet. Becci McClain is from Canyon Lake, Texas and Sue Owens is from Boston Lincolnshire, England.

25 Years Ago

Eight Orion area seniors have been designated Illinois State Scholars. They include Orion High School’s Jane Barnes, Brian Clark, Nathan DeBaillie, Evan Harris, Pat Kelssall, Melodie

Lewis and Brandon Welborn and Alleman’s Regina Pareigis. Students were chosen for their ACT or SAT scores and class rank at the end of their junior year. About 10 percent of Illinois seniors receive the honor.

Tara Jeffrey, a 1992 graduate of Orion High School graduated cum laude from the University of Evansville, Indiana on Saturday, May 4. She majored in biology and chemistry. Miss Jeffrey will work toward a PHD, in cardiovascular physiology at the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri.

Orion High School Principal Larry Miller will graduate his 20th class this spring.

Four Orion High School stuents have been named April’s student of the month by the United Township Area Career Center in East Moline.

Steve Burleson and Creston Downey earned the honor in the building trades program while Forest Arnett was named from the mechanical drafting program, John Schmidt earned the honor from the welding program.

50 Years Ago

May 6, 1971

Miss Betty Vinstrand of Osco, who is a senior at Orion High School, was presented the Crisco Award at the annual Home Economics Spring Revue on April 21 at the Orion High School gym. The award goes to outstanding home ec student. To win the Crisco award she must be honest and respected by classmates and other people. She must have integrity, good appearance, attitude, manners, leadership and scholarship.

The Orion Unit P.T.A. will hold a Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday, May 8 at the C. R. Hanna Grade School parking lot. The time will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The course will be set up by the Western Country Cousins 4-H group.

Mr. Harris Hughes and Mrs. Arthur Chivers were hostess to 18 guests of their neighborhood at a party of Miss Carrie Fitzpatrick in her home Thursday night at she move Saturday to her new home at 1404 8ths Street, which she recently purchase from the Jerry Hardin family. Prize winners in games of hearts, were won by Mrs. William Kauzlarich, Mrs. Charles Stoudt and Mrs. Kenneth Norcross.

Mr. and Mrs. Twylier Fredell spent the last weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Parker and other relatives in Trenton, MO.

100 Years Ago

May 5, 1921

