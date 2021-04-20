OHS to present one-act plays

Mindy Carls

“Brief Interviews with Internet Cats” is a one-act comedy to be staged on Thursday, April 29; Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at Orion High School.

All three performances will be at 7 p.m., director Carmen Bizarri said. A limited number of audience members will be allowed into the high school. Everyone is invited to view a YouTube video of the production on OHS Drama’s Facebook page.

The audience will be projected as a short film at high school, Bizarri said.

“We've all seen funny videos of cats jumping because a loud noise scared them or falling into boxes,” Bizarri said. “We may be less familiar with psychic cats or pop-star cats. In ‘Brief Interviews with Internet Cats,’ a one-act play written by Patrick Greene, Ian McWorthy is the host of a talk show in which he interviews humanoid felines who have become famous for a variety of reasons.”

The cast includes Tim Nissen, Ashlin Zufall, Emily Canterbury, Elizabeth Wilbur, Lauren Dobbels, Jayden Smith, Leah Manning, Eleanor Wilbur, Abby Bindewald and Parker Traman.

Serving on the tech crew are Shaw Ringier, Daunte McDowell and Kenadi Sovey.

Following the film will be a short intermission, and then a video compilation of funny pet videos from area residents.

Audience members will be asked to vote for their favorite pet video.

Bizarri said the live audience members will not be asked to buy tickets to get in. Instead, they will be asked after the show ends to donate what they think the experience was worth.

Also, the cast and crew are collecting donations for area animal shelters. Items needed include unopened treats and food, new or gently used collars, harnesses and leashes, sturdy toys, towels, blankets and sheets, cleaning supplies and crates and carriers.