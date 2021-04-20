Orion artists win awards

Mindy Carls

Sophomore Karissa Collis of Orion is one of seven Black Hawk College students exhibiting their work in the College Invitational at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, through Sunday, June 6.

Forty-two students from Augustana College, BHC, Clinton Community College, Knox College, Monmouth College, Scott Community College, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University have works on display in the Katz Gallery on the second floor of the museum.

Art professors at the colleges selected the works, which in Collis’ case consisted of hand-built high-fire stonework pieces called “Coastal Quartet” that she created in 2019. They are about 10-1/2 inches tall.

“My favorite art pieces are the ones that happen through mistakes,” she said. “Originally, I planned to create a single lidded box. This box, however, was not intended to look like the one you see.

“After three failed attempts to create a lid that fits, I designed a new one that I was able to form to my box,” Collis said. “However, I wanted to somehow repurpose the three failed lids I had created. Thus, my ceramic set was formed.”

Collis and another student from Orion, Jacob Johnson, received honorable mention awards with five other BHC students in the college’s annual Student Art Exhibition.

Works in the exhibition may be seen through Friday, May 14, in the ArtSpace gallery in Building 4 on the Quad-Cities campus.

Jurors evaluated 35 entries before selecting 17 for the exhibition.

Johnson’s entry, “Internal Struggle,” is a charcoal drawing, while Collis’ entry, “Hungry Humans Set” is another high-fire stoneware piece.

Photos of the artwork may be seen on the Black Hawk College page on Facebook.