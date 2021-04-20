Orion sets graduation for May 23

Mindy Carls

Orion High School will hold graduation at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Charger Field.

Before then, the school will host several events.

A one-act play, “Brief Interview with Internet Cats,” will be presented in the form of a video at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29; Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1. A limited live audience will be allowed in the high school to watch the video, and others may watch on the OHS Drama page on Facebook.

OHS will host the Fine Arts Festival for its bands and choirs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, Orion Middle School will have its Fine Arts Festival in the high school gym.

The high school’s academic awards night will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in Central Park.

Juniors and seniors did not have a prom this year. Instead, the high school will sponsor a semiformal dinner on Friday, May 14, at Lavender Crest Winery, rural Colona.

The senior parade last year was so popular the high school is repeating on Sunday, May 16. The tentative time is 3 p.m., depending on what Orion churches plan for baccalaureate the same day.

OMS has tentative plans for eighth grade promotion at 5 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Central Park.

Tuesday, May 25, is the last day of school.