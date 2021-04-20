Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Tuesday, April 6th at 4:07P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Il. Hwy. 17 in Woodhull, IL. No injuries reported. The driver of one vehicle, a female subject (age 29) of Ottumwa, IA., was issued notice to appear citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving on a suspended drivers license.

-On Friday, April 9th at 7:04P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Lake St. in Kewanee. The driver of the vehicle, a male subject (age 34) of Kewanee, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for driving on a suspended drivers license.

-On Saturday, April 10th at 3:41A.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on N. Main St. in Cambridge, IL. After initial investigation Deputies issued criminal notices to appear in court to a female subject (age 30) of Cambridge, IL. for the charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.

-On Saturday, April 10th at 8:25P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Co. Hwy. 20 near Hooppole, IL. No injuries reported. After initial investigation Deputies issued the driver, a male subject (age 37) of Hooppole, IL., notice to appear citations for improper lane usage, disobeying a traffic control device, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

-On Monday, April 12th at 9:02P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Ash St. in Andover, IL. The driver of the vehicle, a male subject (age 39) of Colona, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for operating an uninsured vehicle, improper use of vehicle registration, and driving on a suspended drivers license.

-On Monday, April 12th at 11:38P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Geneseo. The driver of the vehicle, a female subject (age 23) of Silvis, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with no valid drivers license.

-On Tuesday, April 13th at 12:21A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Colona, IL. The driver of the vehicle, a male subject (age 26) of Davenport, IA., was issued notice to appear citations for speeding (101mph in a 70mph zone), failure to secure child under 8 yrs of age in safety restraint, and driving on a suspended drivers license.

-On Saturday, April 10th at 10:24P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a single vehicle hit-and-run traffic crash on W. South St. in Cambridge, IL. No injuries reported. After initial investigation Deputies issued the driver of the vehicle, a male subject (age 27) of Cambridge, IL., citations for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license.

-On Tuesday, April 13th at 1:54P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on E1700 St. southeast of Cambridge. After initial investigation Deputies issued a notice to appear in court to a male subject (age 27) of rural Cambridge for the charge of battery.

-On Thursday, April 15th at 8:48P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on 10th Ave in Orion, IL. After initial investigation Deputies issued a notice to appear in court to a female subject (age 36) of Orion for the charge of domestic battery.

-On Saturday, April 17th at 8:22A.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash on 7th St. in Orion, IL. No injuries reported. After initial investigation Deputies issued the driver of the vehicle, a male subject (age 88) of Orion, IL., a notice to appear citation for failure to give information after striking unattended property.

-On Saturday, April 17th at 10:24A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Atkinson, IL. The driver of the vehicle, a male subject (age 38) of Silver Spring, MD., was issued a notice to appear citation for driving a vehicle with suspended registration.

-On Saturday, April 17th at 9:53P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Atkinson, IL. The driver of the vehicle, a male subject (age 26) of Chicago, IL., was issued citations for speeding (82/70) and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle. He was also issued a criminal notice to appear in court for the charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Galva Police Department

April 12

Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of NW 1st Ave for an identity theft report.

Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of NW 4th Street for an ongoing property line dispute.

Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of SE 2nd Street for a disorderly conduct complaint.

Officer was dispatched to a runaway juvenile complaint in the 600 block of NW 7th Street. The juvenile was located and is staying with other family members.

Officer was dispatched to investigate several low hanging wires on Main Street near NW 2nd Ave. Frontier was contacted for repairs.

April 13

Officer was dispatched to city hall to recover a cell phone that was found near the Galva schools. The phone was turned over to the school resource officer.

As the result of a traffic stop in the 900 block of SE 2nd Street, a male subject, 53, Galva, was arrested for driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle, and no valid registration. He was released with a required court date.

Officer was dispatched to a disturbance at Wiley Park involving a parent and children in a verbal dispute.

Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of NE 2nd Street for a criminal damage to property complaint.

Officer was notified that all Galva railroad crossings were blocked by a train that had stopped. BNSF was contacted and the train eventually moved on.

Officer assisted the Kewanee PD with a message delivery in the 200 block of NW 7th Ave.

April 14

Officer was dispatched to assist the ambulance with gaining entry into a residence on NE 5th Ave for a medical emergency.

As the result of a traffic stop in the 500 block of SE 2nd Street, a male subject, 58, Lafayette, was arrested for improper lane usage, DUI-alcohol, driving while license suspended, and operating a vehicle without a required BAIID device. He was released with a required court date.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Main Street for a harassment complaint.

April 15

Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of North Center Ave for a 9-1-1 open line call. It was determined to be a pocket dial.

As the result of a disturbance complaint in the 00 block of NE 4th Ave, a male subject, 38, Galva, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Henry Co jail.

April 16

Officer was dispatched to a loose horse complaint on Route 34 near Bishop Hill Road.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of SW 4th Ave for a low speed vehicle inspection.

As the result of a traffic stop in the 1000 block of SW 2nd Street, a female subject, 29, Kewanee, was arrested for unlawful display of registration. She was released with a required court date.

April 17

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Chester Street for a complaint involving unattended young children walking.

Officer was notified that a train had stopped and was blocking all Galva crossings. BNSF was contacted and the train eventually moved along.

Officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of NW 3rd Ave for a 9-1-1 call. It was determined to be an accidental mis dial.

April 18

Officer was dispatched to a business on SE 2nd Street to remove an unwanted customer.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NW 3rd Ave to check the welfare of a subject. They were fine.

Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of NW 7th Street for a civil standby.

Geneseo Police Department

04/13/2021 Animal Bite- E. Main Street- The complainant reported a bite by their dog when they tried to wake the dog up.

04/14/2021 Domestic- N. Williams St- Officers responded to a domestic between two parties. Officers spoke with all parties involved and assisted in the situation.

04/14/2021 Suspicious Person- Dragonfly Circle- Officers responded to a suspicious person complaint. The subject was later identified, and it was learned this subject had a valid reason for being in the area.

04/15/2021 Assist Fire Department- Center Street- Officers responded to the area of Brown and Center in reference to a construction company having struck an underground gas line.

04/15/2021 Domestic- Hickory St- Officers responded to a report of a child and adult screaming. Officers spoke with parties involved and learned the parent was attempting to get a young child to bed who was struggling.

04/16/2021 Assist Citizen- HK Robinson- The complainant was having an issue with a contractor. Officers spoke with all parties involved and assisting in remedying this situation.

04/16/2021 Suspicious subject- S. Oakwood Avenue- The police department received an anonymous call from an individual who advised they had broken into a business and was hiding. Officers conducted a check of the related businesses and found no one involved. It was learned the suspect was calling while attempting to disguise their phone number and identity. This case is ongoing as to the false reporting.

04/17/2021 Disturbance- E. Wells Street- The complainant advised they were having a verbal dispute with a neighbor. Officers spoke with both individuals and assisted in this situation.

04/18/2021 Disturbance- N. College- Officers assisted the complainant in removing property from a residence after a domestic.

04/18/2021 Lost Property- officers recovered a cellphone that was located in the area of Chicago Street. This item is being held pending identification of the owner.

04/18/2021 Check Welfare- S. State Street- Officers checked the welfare of a child after a report they may be under duress. Officers checked the welfare and found there were no problems.

04/18/2021 Remove Subject- Bestor Dr- Officers assisted in removing a subject from a business. The subject was provided transportation to a facility in Rock Island.

04/18/2021 Lost Property- officers recovered a debit card that was located in the area of State Street. This item is being held pending identification of the owner.

04/19/2021 Check Welfare- Chicago Street- Officers spoke a subject who was in a mental crisis at the time. Officers assisted this subject in obtaining treatment.