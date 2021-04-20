Three inducted into Galva National Honor Society

Carol Townsend

Carol Townsend

Three Galva High School juniors were inducted into the Galva F.U. White chapter of the National Honor Society.

Savannah Platt and David Mock were inducted into the National Honor Society Saturday night. Taylor Burke also a new inductee was absent from the induction.

Burke will be the new vice-President.

Ben Stinson, the National Honor Society sponsor gave the welcome and thanked the families of the inductees.

Joe Becker, the Galva Jr/Sr High School Principal gave a few remarks and said that these students “have truly earned being Inducted into the Galva Honor Society.”

This years speaker was Katie Huffman a 2009 graduate of Galva High School. Huffman was one of three Valedictorians of the 2009 class. She is also a 2013 graduate of the University of Illinois.

She touched on the points of the organization:

*service- “You learn from people you look up to”

*character-“Look up, the best is yet to come” she quoted from her late grandfather Arnie Jacobs

*scholarship-“You should also try and seek educational opportunities.”

Katie told the students that she started her career in Chicago after graduating from the University of Illinois. She said she came back to Galva and is a 6th generation on the family farm. She is also the finance officer at Compeer in Geneseo.