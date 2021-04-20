Village Home Store wins Most Professional Servicer award

Geneseo Republic

Geneseo, IL, April 16, 2021 – Geneseo, IL – Village Home Stores was named Most Professional Servicer (MPS) during the United Appliance Servicers Association Virtual Award Ceremony on March 18, 2021. The United Appliance Servicers Association’s MPS award is the most coveted professional award in the appliance repair industry. The competition is highly competitive drawing contestants from across North America. Village Home Stores received the Most Professional Servicer Award in the 1-2 Technician category.

All MPS entries are reviewed and assessed by a panel of 5 independent appliance industry judges. Each judge scores the contestants on the presentation of their company, including technician uniform, service vehicles, company logo, and web presence. Judge votes are tallied, and the top three scoring entries move on to the finals. The 2021 MPS finalists were announced during the Most Professional Servicer Voting Kick-off ceremony on March 3, 2021 and winners were announced during the United Appliance Servicers Association's live Virtual Happy Hour on March 18, 2021.

“I am so proud of the team at Village Home Stores for their dedication to providing a high level of service to our customers. Our appliance service team including our technicians, installers, customer service representatives and service administrator all do an amazing job of always putting the customer first and going above and beyond to handle their service needs. While this award was presented to our Appliance Service Department, I can honestly say that our entire staff at Village Home Stores works with the same dedication to our customers. It is this dedication that helps us to continue to grow and to serve the Geneseo and entire Quad City area,” says Rob Ries, Co-Owner of Village Home Stores.