Wall showcases Geneseo athletics through the years

Project Leaf construction in the Geneseo School District resulted in many new ideas at Geneseo High School.

Changes and updates made to the main hallways made it impossible for the archives of athletic records and photos to remain on display on the walls.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Nichols said the staff had been searching and discussing ways to be able to recognize those athletes…”With the Military Kiosk being funded through a generous donation from Springfield Armory, we were able to receive a discount for an additional kiosk for Athletics.”

Nichols said the kiosk will display all past records and Hall of Fame information and soon will be included near the Wall of Geneseo Athletics.

The Wall of Geneseo Athletics is a result of the idea for the kiosk and Nichols explained, “Since we did the kiosk, we decided we needed to create a focal point in the location of where the kiosk will be and we decided a huge mural with some history of Geneseo athletics would be fitting.”

“The display will be what visitors to our school first see when they walk in the main doors so we wanted to make sure that it is something very special,” he added. “Our goal was to have a pictorial history of Geneseo athletics and the head coaches of each program were asked for the top 5 pictures from teams as well as individuals who needed to be included in the Wall.”

Nichols said after many hours of searching, over 200 pictures were chosen to be included in the wall mural.

“We were able to find photos from the 1950’s all the way up to last year and they are in the display,” he said.

“We offer 23 different sports at Geneseo and all are represented on the Wall,” Nichols said. “It is important to us to show the successes we have had as an entire Athletic Department, as well as to showcase the fact that we do offer so many opportunities for our students”

He credited Underground Graphics and Jason Dahl in Geneseo for the help in making the Wall happen…”Jason has done a lot of signage for the Athletic Department and we knew with his quality of work, what we have created will be a showcase for years to come.”