Geneseo Republic

DIXON -- The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that road postings restricting vehicular weights will be lifted on Friday, April 30, 2021 on the following roads in Henry County:

• Fish Hatchery/Grange Road

• Osco Road

• Midland Road

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.