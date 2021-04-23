Geneseo First Lutheran to host program on Human Trafficking

Did you know that from January 1 to December 31, 2017 there were 193 identified cases of human trafficking in Illinois reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Of those 193 cases, there were a total of 552 trafficked persons and survivors involved. Children, women and men are innocent victims every single day in every community across our state and nation---even in Henry County and Geneseo. Our location along I-80 makes us a likely stop for Human Traffickers. What can you do to help? Learn what Human Trafficking is, what to watch for and who to contact for help at a "Human Trafficking & Slavery Awareness Class" held on Wednesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 114 E Main Street in Geneseo. Retired Officer Mike Chavez of the Geneseo Police Department and Johanna Hager, a licensed therapist trained in trauma-informed care will share how we can all serve to protect those in need of our help. For more information contact the First Lutheran Church office at 309-944-3196.