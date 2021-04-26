Atkinson Village Board approves spending for park

Claudia Loucks

Village board members approved a spending plan for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at their regular April meeting.

The budget lists expenditures at $3,701,699.15 and revenues at $6,343,020.69. The new figures compare with last year’s expenditures of $6,208,849.41 and revenues of $7,994,562.69.

The board also approved a supplemental ordinance in the amount of $74,000 to cover the cost of additional budget expenditures from fiscal year 2021.

In other business, board members gave final approval to the design for the park pavilion, bathrooms, and playground equipment as presented by Matt Wagner of Wagner Consulting & Agriculture LLC in Lena.

The board approved spending $20,000 for the playground equipment which includes a merry-go-round, an accessibility panel, bounce horse and bounce seal.

Previously the board approved purchasing a shelter for Veterans Park at a cost of $64,000.

The project is being paid for in part with a matching grant of $67,000 from Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) with the total cost of the work estimated at $137,000. The work must be complete by July 1 if the village is to receive the grant money.