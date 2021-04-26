The BlackRidge opens in Cambridge

Claudia Loucks

Chad, Becky and Jolene Blackert purchased the property at the corner of North Prospect and West Exchange St. in Cambridge in October of 2018. The family, mom, dad and daughter, had no immediate plans for the building other than the love for the old building, and to sometime revitalize it.

That “sometime” happened recently when the Blackerts’ renovated the interior and made it into a banquet hall that seats approximately 100 people and is available to rent for a wide variety of events from meetings, weddings, showers, fundraisers, birthday parties, graduation parties and funeral luncheons.

Anyone interesting in renting the facility can use a caterer or bring their own food and beverages to the event.

Chad Blackert is a life-long resident of Cambridge and his wife Becky Blackert has a background in interior design and real estate and the together the two have created a space for family and friends to come together.

Becky Blackert said it was important to showcase original details of the building that was built in approximately 1905 and still be able to create a modern-day space. The original hardwood floors and grand open staircase are in tact while a modern hedge wall, perfect for social media backdrops, brings the space into 2021.

For more information about The BlackRidge, visit face book or at 309-507-2131.