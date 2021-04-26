Galva Foundation for Educational Enrichment to meet

Carol Townsend

The GalFEE board is happy to announce in person meetings have resumed and plans are being resumed after a break due to COVID. The GalFEE board members met at 4:00 p.m. on April 5, 2021, at City Hall. Current board members include Brian Corkill, Mechelle Dyer, Madelyn Green, Katherine Hawes, Keith Luymes, Amy Ruhl, and Brittany Stewart. Anyone interested in joining the board may contact existing board members.

Opportunities to enhance Galva school’s education will be accepted and evaluated. One such program under consideration is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. By providing books to children, it builds a love of reading, enhances social/emotional development, and builds a foundation to springboard acquisition of new knowledge.

The teacher grant application will be updated with the plan to begin accepting grant applications in July 2021. Future meetings are currently planned to be held at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall, on the first Monday of the month. The board will only meet once during summer break. The next meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. on May 10 at City Hall. Check GalFEE's Facebook page for more updates and announcement.