Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

May 11, 2006

Dara Carr, Cambridge Junior High School teacher, was recently honored as one of 18 Master Teachers by The Moline Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Carr has been a teacher for the last 14 years, teaching the last six years at the junior high level.

Back by popular demand, Danny Blakey of Toulon will kickoff the first concert in the park series for Cambridge Main Street on Sunday, June 4 at College Square Park in Downtown Cambridge.

Cambridge’s Annual Clean-Up Day will be held Saturday, June 10. Items not included in the clean-up are appliances, yard waste, paint, motor oil, thinner and any other hazardous waste. Items should be placed at the curb for collection the night before clean-up day. Collection begins at 6 a.m.

Cambridge Elementary School children are collecting Pennies for Patients. On Monday, May 8, students were allowed to wear hats during school for a donation towards the program. On Tuesday, May 9, teachers brought in unwanted items home and students were allowed to purchase them if they desired.

25 Years Ago

May 16, 1996

Cambridge Neighborhood Watch will meet Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Henry County Jail. Guest speaker will be Dave Johnson, Henry County coroner, who will explain his duties in law enforcement. The meeting is free and the public is invited to attend.

Cambridge High School students selected Eric Nelson and Cori Peterson to be this year’s king and queen of the prom.

Volunteers with the Cambridge Ambulance Service will be honored during National Medical Service Week Friday, May 17 through Friday, May 24. Emergency medical technicians are Deb Johnson, Vicki Walker, Randy Hepner David Johnson, Mary Neumann, Jean Haverback, Tom Burgeson, Kay Palmer, Wanda Hepner, Al Payne, Deb Ceurvost, Lance DeGroot, Rose Williamson, Barb Hancock, Ginny Krueger, Brent Nelson, John L. Roehrs, Dick “Spoon” Lindburg, Joni Johnson, Tom Buttgen, Mitch Hancock and Trish Burgeson.

Caqmbridge High School displayed a combination of fine arts and music Tuesday night, May 7. High school students who earned awards were Melissa Grant, Sue Cauwels, Cori Peterson, Martin Schmedt, Tracey Swanson, Kelly Palmer, Amber Maynard, Erin Brewer, Ryan Hamilton, Dean Lundell and Jessica Nimrick.

50 Years Ago

May 20, 1971

The Cambridge Chapter Future Farmers of America livestock judging team placed 11th in a field of 156 teams at the state contest conducted May 1 at Urbana. They are Randy Edmund, Bob Stach, Brian Repert, The three had a team score of 1,153.

Miss Choon Young Jun of Cambridge models the dress which is one of five from Henry County entered in the state grange sewing contest to be held this weekend at the Guilforde-Hope Grange hall near Rockford. The entries will be judged Saturday and modeled Sunday.

The Cambridge High School Chapter, Future Farmers of America elected new officers last week. They are Jim Wohrley, vice president, Dave Nelson, president, Mitch Vincent, sentinel, Dennis Schmedt, reporter, Randy Edmund, secretary, Bruce Beuseling, treasurer.

Mr. and Mrs. Virgil McLane spent Sunday in Normal and brought their daughter, Sharon, home with them. She had spent the weekend there with her sister, Marlene, who is a student at the Illinois State University.

100 Years Ago

The newspaper was unreadable