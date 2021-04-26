Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

May 17, 2006

Members of the Galva Historical Society for the 2006-2007 year are Carol Townsend, president; Judy Anderso, board member and Vicki Perkins, recording secretary; Sally Nelson, corresponding secretary; and Arlo Edwall, Rebecca Duytschaver, board members; Vicki Wexell, treasurer; Keith Carter, board member, Alan Ericson, vice president; Harlan Nelson, committee member and Dick Headley.

These six seniors served as royalty at the Galva High School prom held Saturday night on the Celebration Belle Riverboat in the Quad Cities. They are Matt Sanudo, Kelsi Dehler, Brent Lind, Jenny Hall, Jennifer Hier and Chase Tarleton.

Three area tracksters qualified for this weeks Illinois High Schooll Association (IHSA) Girls State Track and Field Meet at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.

They are Karly Johnston, Samantha Hainline and Mandy Goff.

25 Years Ago

May 15, 1996

First Baptist Church in Galva will be the site of the Ladies Sprig Banquet on Thursday, May 16, beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and guests are asked to bring a dish to pass and table service. Drink and dessert will be furnished.

!996 Galva High School Illinois State Scholars were Andy Luymes, Jenny Pittard, Arik Engelsen, Erica Wilson and Sarah Laub.

Galva High School students who attained Fina Honors (4.0 GPA) for their entire high school career are Eric Bate Ryan Holes, Jay Raley, Peter Posphical, Arik Engelsen, Kreg Ruhl, Brett Wexell, Jenny Pittard, Valerie Lindborm, Erica Wilson, Jackie Schmidt, Amber Wyant, Carkee Hawkins and Pily Guzman. This group of students were honored at the Rotary Club Honors Banquet last Thursday in Galva.

Galva High Student of the Month for April, 1996 is Chris Doherty. The award is sponsor by Bill Patterson, Country Companies Agent.

50 Years Ago

May 20, 1971

June 30, Mrs. Amy Seely Nelson will retire as Librarian of Galva Public Library, a post she has held since August 1, 1943.

Mrs. Leslie Palm, Galva, dressed in a colorful costume, demonstrated the spinning of wool during the afternoon and evening at the hobby show, Sunday, in the middle school gym. Mrs. Verne Mount helped with demonstrations which drew many interested viewers.

The three boys who placed first in the Sectional track meet advanced o the state meet at Normal High school track, Saturday morning. They are Bruce Gill, 220 yard dash; Roger Bell; high jump; John Grubaugh, pole vault.

The Kewanee Kickers Square Dance Club will hold a square dance at the LaFayette school gym for all area square dancers on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

100 Years Ago

May 12, 1921

How one of Galva’s banking institutions has grown until it is now one of the most influential in this section of the state will be vividly illustrated next Saturday despite the prevailing epidemic of scarlet fever, when the new home of the Farmers’ Co-Operative State Bank will be thrown open to the public for inspection.

A transaction was completed this morning whereby Frank T. Reid, of Springfield, became proprietor of the Hotel Best in this city, purchasing he business from L. C. and L.G. Walker, who have operated the hotel since April 11, 1920.

Sunday Galva honored its mothers. In every church in the city Mother’s Day programs featured the religious services. Sermons paying tribute to the city’s mothers were delivered from the pulpits.

Mrs. Mary Wallin, of Oakland, Nebraska and Miss Louise Johnson of Altona, visited Wednesday with Mrs. J. A. Bogren.