Looking Back Orion

15 Years Ago

May 25, 2006

Vincent Florez and Matt Lee returned to their alma mater, Orion High School to present an American flag that had flown over their camp in Kuwait. Principal Scott Verstraete accepted the flag on behalf of the school.

National Honor Society seniors honored by Orion Lions Club on Monday, May 15 are Abby Owens, Tami Killion, Claire Christal, Christina Shaw, Kassi Heald Schmeizer, Eddie Zurcher, Michael Gustafson, Mark Singley, Adam Schwarzentraub, Austin DePorter, Michael Johnson, Nate Bolhous, Ben Marine and Caleb Calhoun.

Orion High School student Justin McDanel won he Black Hawk College sponsored award at the Quad City Arts High School Invitational in April, Jane Koski, the art instructor at OHS, placed second in the teacher’s division.

Olympic coaches unanimously selected three Orion girls for the All-Conference softball team. They were senior outfielder Jennifer Olin, sophomore infielder and pitcher Hannah Frenell and infielder Sarah Frenell. Freshman Tori Matzen received honorable mention.

25 Years Ago

May 16, 1996

New playground equipment will be installed at Central Park, Orion on Saturday, May 18, Village Clerk Lori Sampson said Park Superintendent Ron Saunders has phoned everyone who signed up for the original installation date two weeks ago, but more volunteers are still needed, especially in the afternoon.

Dean Lievens and Andy Haars, both of Osco were among Western Illinois University, Macomb agriculture students recognized at the 46th annual agriculture awards banquet at the university. Mr. Lievens, a senior, received the Ag Mech Club public relations certificate while Mr. Haars was named public relations officer for the Ag Mech Club for 1996-97 school year.

Archbishop Gummar Weman of the Lutheran Church of Sweden visits Pastor Ted Granquist at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, Andover on Saturday morning, May 11. After touring the church and learning its history. Archbishop Wemn spoke at Jenny Lind Chapel on the future of the Church of Sweden.

Orion High School girls qualifying at the Class A Erie sectional for the Illinois High School Association’s state track meet at Charleston this weekend ad Reyn Schroeder, who competed on the first place 400 meter relay, the second place 800 relay and the second place 1600 relay; Debby Rehn, 400 relay and 800 relay; Betsy Haars, 400 relay, 800 relay. 1600 relay and 100 dash, first place; Lindy McDonough, high jump, first place; Angie Fliege, 3200 run, second place; Amanda Emmert, 1600 relay and Tabby Stalf, 400 relay, 800 relay and 1600 relay.

50 Years Ago

May 13, 1971

Mrs. Beulah Haddix returned home Sunday from Des Moines, Iowa after spending a week with her aunt, Mrs. Gertrude Philby who recently returned from the Des Moines General Hospital where she had been a patient for six weeks.

Mothers of World War II will meet Monday night, May 17 instead of Tuesday night, May 18 the regular date in the American Legion rooms. The serving committee is Mrs. Dorothy Carlson and Mrs. Nellie Johnson.

Mrs. Harold Schafer of Elmhurst spent last Saturday in the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Chase.

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Chase spent Sunday in Cedar Rapids in the home of their grandchildren, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Haight.

100 Years Ago

May 12, 1921

Orion is one of the most fortunate towns in this part of the state or country this season when other towns and cities are suffering for want of employment for its laboring people. Our new school building, the new oil service station and several new houses under course of construction at this time are keeping things flourishing here, while in almost every other locality things are at a standstill and hundreds and thousands of workmen out of employment.

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Anderson, who will soon leave for their home in Sweden, were given a pleasant farewell party Saturday evening by about fifty of their friends, at the home of the former’s brother, Thure Anderson and family of Rural.

The time of the laying of the corner stone of Orion’s splendid big community high school has been set for Sunday, May 22, when appropriate services will be observed and a program of speakers, singers and instrumental music will be provided to fittingly dedicated the splendid education temple to coming generations.

Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Rehn and family, Mr. and Mrs. Otto Blade, Erna and Axel, Mr. A. F. Moody and Miss Huldah were guests at the Axel Moody home near Geneseo, Sunday.