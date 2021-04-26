Property Transfers

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Brett A. Yoder, Donna Bockhouse to Terrence & Kelli Patton to Terrence and Kelli Patton 19150 N 1600 St, Geneseo $65,000.00

John & Jayne Kittel of Will County to Randall DeSutter and Suzanne K. Randall The West half of the West half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 2 East of the fourth Principal Merdian, Henry County, IL. $19,000.00

Debra Terranov to Brandon and Olivia Melton 405 E. Park St, Geneseo. $190,000.00

Thomas M. and Gay L Patton, Orion, IL to Randy and Kelly Payne #4 Sunny Hill Dr., Orion, IL $185,000.00