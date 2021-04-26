Virtual Town Hall regarding County Reapportionment scheduled

Geneseo Republic

Please join a virtual Town Hall meeting for an opportunity to learn more about the county reapportionment process, which this year will include a reduction in the size of the County Board. Attendees will hear from panelists, and have the opportunity to ask questions. The Town Hall will be hosted via Zoom Wednesday May 5, 2021 from 6-7 PM.

The Town Hall is for input on the reapportionment of county for election of County Board members, 55ILCS 5/Division 2-3. County Reapportionment is required every ten years, following the Census.

Counties with population of less than 3 million and with township form of government…

Board must determine:

1) The size of the county board to be elected.

2) Whether board members will be elected at large or by county board districts.

3) If the county board determines that the members shall be elected by districts, it must specify the number of districts, and the number of members to be elected from each district.

4) Whether the chairman is to be elected at large or by the members of the board.

5) The structure and amount of member compensation.

Statute mandates that the apportionment plan be completed and filed with the office of the county clerk no later than the day after the county board’s regularly scheduled July meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/3099373999 Meeting Passcode: 3999

If Meeting with the Zoom App, here is your Meeting ID: Meeting ID: 309 937 3999 Meeting Passcode: 3999

Dial by your location 1-312-626-6799 Meeting ID: 309 937 3999 Questions may be directed to the County Administration Office at 309-937-3400.