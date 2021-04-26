Wyffels Hybrids promotes four employees

Geneseo Republic

GENESEO, Ill. (April 5, 2021) – Wyffels Hybrids is proud to announce that Craig Clementz, Yancy Gillespie, Lucas DeClerk and Jonah Miller were promoted to new positions at the Atkinson production facility. After nine years of consecutive sales growth and the significant expansion of the Atkinson production facility to meet growing demand, several new production roles were developed within warehousing, conditioning, shipping and distribution.

Clementz was promoted to Shipping Coordinator and Gillespie accepted the role of Warehouse Coordinator. As Tower Coordinators, DeClerk and Miller will manage the brand-new conditioning towers that will be online this summer, as well as the existing conditioning structures.

“Craig, Yancy, Lucas and Jonah are four examples of Wyffels employees dedicated to our mission of serving corn growers to help them be more profitable,” said Mike May, Wyffels Hybrids Plant Operations Manager. “They all play a key role in ensuring our production crop is conditioned, bagged and shipped safely and efficiently, while maintaining the level of quality customers expect from Wyffels Hybrids.”

The new state-of-the-art conditioning towers and updated shipping/distribution center are part of the $23 million investment in the Atkinson production facility.

“As one of the fastest growing seed corn companies, we are now one of the top three seed corn brands in the Central Corn Belt,” said Jacob Wyffels, Vice President of Production. “We are incredibly proud of the 150 fulltime employees who made this growth possible and we’re excited to recognize team members as they take on new roles.”

Clementz has been part of the Wyffels Hybrids production and conditioning team for 19 years. He and his wife, Mariah, have three children, Brody, Nash and Ella. They reside north of Atkinson, Ill.

Gillespie began his Wyffels career as a seasonal employee and transitioned to fulltime in July 2013. He worked as a Production Technician and spent seven years on the distribution team. Gillespie resides in Annawan, Ill.

DeClerk, a Taylor Ridge, Ill. native, joined Wyffels in October 2016 after eight years in the soybean industry, including positions with Remington Seeds in Geneseo, Ill. and DuPont Pioneer in Cherokee, Iowa. He currently resides in Atkinson, Ill.

Miller has been with Wyffels since July 2020 working in field operations, conditioning and shipping. Prior to Wyffels Hybrids, Miller worked for Remington Seeds in Francesville, Ind. and Grand Ridge, Ill. He and his wife, Dakota, reside in Osco, Ill.

“Our number one priority is to provide the best possible product, customer service and support to corn growers in the Central Corn Belt,” Wyffels said. “Achieving that goal, year after year, is a team effort.

From our team members at the Geneseo home office and the Atkinson production facility, to our sales and agronomy team across the Midwest, we’re incredible thankful for each and every one of our employees.”