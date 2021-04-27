2021 Levitt AMP Galva lineup announcement May 1

Carol Townsend

Everyone is invited to the new band shell at Wiley Park on Saturday, May 1st at 6 p.m, Beth Bombara and her band will perform,

Bring a lawn chair and a picnic supper if you choose. Guests are strongly encouraged to adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines. Food and beverage vendors will not be onsite for this event, but will be for future events.

There will be live entertainment and there will be live clips from the 20 artists that will be visiting Galva this summer. The 2021 line-up will be announced.

This year, the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is set to begin May 30th and run every Sunday through August 8th, except for July 4th. Each of the ten free concerts in this series will be held at Wiley Park in Galva, run from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, and feature two acts.