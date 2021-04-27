Cambridge launches Farmers Market Sunday

Claudia Loucks

There will be something new in Collage Square Park, beginning Sunday, May 2. The village is launching a Farmer’s Market to be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays, through October, and again from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Thursdays, through October.

Vendors are local to Cambridge and surrounding areas and will be offering items such as farm fresh vegetables, meat, spices, eggs, house plants, cut flowers, local honey, backed goods, candies, yard art, wood art, crafts and up-cycled clothing.

For more information about the market or about becoming a vendor at the market, contact Gaylene Gilbert at ggilbertwv1@gmail.com or at 309-714-3856.