Galva Park Board sets pool opening, limits

Carol Townsend

The Galva pool is set to open Saturday, May 29th with weather permitting and the Galva Park Board re-elects their officers.

The pool will open for the 2021 season with the same limited capacity each day and follow all COVID regulations.

Katie Laurin was re-elected as park board President; Larry Morse as vice President and Laura Nordstrom as secretary.

No swimming lessons can be held this year as it is too close proximity to swimmers while teaching.

Board member Doug Anderson told the board that Galva’s TIF1 will expire the end of 2021. He said the park district would receive the extra tax dollars in 2023. He said he felt the board should consider lowering their tax rate at that time.

Anderson will resign at the May board meeting as he will be sworn in as Galva’s third ward alderman and can not serve on both boards.

Pete VanDeVelde will be appointed to replace Anderson on the park board.

Anderson also mentioned that the mowing equipment needs to be updated as it is getting a lot of hours on it.

The board is running their annual April special in May this year where you can pick up an application and save some money on their pool membership. Applications are available at Porter Hay Insurance, 314Main Street in Galva.

There will be adult aerobic classes from June 8th through August 12th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at $2.50 per class or $20 for 10 sessions.

The pool daily fees are 0-2 year-no charge and age 3 and older $3.

The pool hours will be everyday noon to 6 p.m.