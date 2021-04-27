Geneseo 2020 delayed Homecoming

Claudia Loucks

The Covid-19 pandemic altered or cancelled many events, including high school homecomings that are traditionally held in the fall in conjunction with the football season.

Geneseo High School Student Council advisors Tara Laingen and Megan Brewer did not let the pandemic take homecoming entirely out of the school year for students at GHS. They recently sponsored a “Delayed Homecoming Week” that included of “Dress Up Spirit Days” and a Homecoming Court, chosen by the student body.

Theme of the week was “Vision 2020-Looking Back,” and included “Dress Up Spirit Days” - Character Day, Decade Day, Hawaiian Day and Geneseo Team / Club Day.

The crowning and introduction of the Homecoming Court was held during half-time of the Geneseo-Moline football game on Friday, April 23.

Seniors in the Homecoming Court are Bruce Moore, king; Brenna McGuire, queen; Kade Ariano, duke; Maggi Weller, duchess; Nathan Beneke, lord; Evie Wilson, lady.

Junior attendants are Connor Ellis and Savannah Reisner; sophomore attendants are Tyler Gehl and Madison Scott; and freshman attendants are Russel Brown and Celina Pena.

About the King and Queen:

-Bruce Moore is the son of Chris and Julie Moore. He is on the football and wrestling teams, a member of Link Crew and the bass fishing team. He is the chief groundskeeper at the Geneseo Bollen Field baseball diamonds. In his spare time, Moore likes uni-cycling, chainsaw carving, walking his alpacas and yachting on the Hennepin Canal.

-Brenna McGuire is the daughter of Patrick and Karen McGuire. She is on the volleyball and track teams. She is senior class president,

About the Duke and Duchess:

-Kade Ariano is the son of Neil and Amy Ariano. He is on the basketball, football and baseball teams. He is a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Link Crew, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and TFCA. He works at Super Wash Car Wash and in his free time, Ariano enjoys playing video games, fishing, hanging out with friends and the Student Section.

-Maggi Weller is the daughter of Jeff and Natalie Weller. She is on the volleyball team and is a member of National Honor Society and Athletic Leadership Group. She babysits for several families and works at sporting events. In her free time, she loves to go on vacation with her family. She also likes to hunt, fish and hang out with friends.

About the Lord and Lady:

-Nathan Beneke is the son of Jason Beneke and Rhonda Petersen. He is on the football and baseball teams. He also enjoys golfing in his free time and hanging out with friends.

-Evie Wilson is the daughter of Ryan and Kristen Wilson. She is on the gymnastics and track tem, a varsity cheerleader, a member of Student Council, National Honor Society and the Athletic Leaders Group. She is in Honors Band, Pit Orchestra and Student Welfare Advisory. She is employed at the Aquatic Center as a lifeguard and in her free time, she enjoys reading, working out and going to Youth Group.

About the Junior Attendants:

-Connor Ellis is the son of Michael and Amaya. He is vice president of Student Council, treasurer of the Junior Class and is in Band and Marching Band. He works at McDonald’s and enjoys hanging out with friends and listening to music.

-Savannah Reisner is the daughter of Michael and Nicole Reisner. She is on the cross country and track teams, a member of Student Council, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and TCA. In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with friends, traveling and hiking with her family and dogs.

About the Sophomore Attendants:

-Tyler Gehl is the son of Bernie and Maria Gehl. He is on the football team and runs cross country and is a member of Student Council and Radio Club. He has a job at Wyffels Hybrids in the summer. In his free time, he enjoys fishing, golfing, playing video games as well as recording songs in a band called “Cats and Dragons,” and doing small scale restoration on his 1987 BMW.

-Madison Scott is the daughter of Brittany Courson and Jerry Scott. She is a member of the volleyball and softball teams and in her free time, she likes hanging out with friends.

About the Freshman Attendants:

-Russel Brown is the daughter of Jeff and Mindy Brown. He is a member of the football, golf, bowling, track and field teams and is in choir. He also participates in the MVTC track team.

-Celina Pena is the daughter of Jesse and Melanie Pena. She plays softball and also enjoys tennis.

