News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Breasia Terrell fundraiser

April 18-24th, was National Crime Victims' Rights Week. This week we honor Breasia Terrell. She was a smart and talented 10-year-old girl from Davenport, Iowa, whose remains were recently found after months of family and friends searching for her. In the months to come Breasia's family will have legal and funeral expenses. This week 100 % of Argrow's House National Crime Victim's Rights gift sets will go to Breasia's family. You can also donate at Argrow's House or the Facebook fundraiser. Our goal is to raise at least $1,500 for Breasia's family this week!

First Baptist Church of Galva taking orders for pies

First Baptist Church of Galva is currently taking orders for delicious homemade pies. Rhubarb, Strawberry-Rhubarb, Blackberry, Blueberry, Apple and Cherry pies are $10.00 each. To order, please call the church at 309-932-2713. These pies will be available in May and will be on a first-come, first served basis. They may be either fresh baked or frozen. The church will call you when your order is ready for pick-up.

Geneseo Library card making class

The Geneseo Library will be offering a card making class for children ages 11-14 on May 5 from 4-5 PM at the Library. Mary Copersmet will be the instructor. Call 309-944-6452 or stop in to register.

Country View Golf League

The Country View ladies league will begin play on Thursday, May 6th. Please arrive at 7:30am for a short meeting before we begin play. Any questions call the golf course at 309-441-5272 or Dorothy Brown at 309-441-5314.