Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Department

-On Saturday, April 17th at 8:25A.M. Henry County Orion Division Deputy responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on 7th St. at U.S. Hwy. 150 in Orion , IL. No injuries reported. The driver of the vehicle, subject (age 88) of Orion, IL., was issued a citation for failing to give information after striking unattended property.

-On Monday, April 19th at 3:21P.M. Henry County Deputy responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on Co. Hwy. 24 east of Kewanee. No injuries reported. The driver of the vehicle, subject (age 22) of Tiskilwa, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for operating an uninsured vehicle.

-On Monday, April 19th at 7:10P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on 4th St. in Kewanee. The driver of the vehicle, subject(age 28) of rural Geneseo, was issued a notice to appear citation for driving with no valid drivers license.

-On Tuesday, April 20th at 1:06P.M. Henry County Courthouse Deputies arrested subject(age 26) of Kewanee, IL. on a Rock Island County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for the original charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

-On Saturday, April 24th at 5:09A.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Il. Hwy. 82 south of Cambridge. Non life-threatening injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle, a subject (age 38) of Kewanee, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for disobeying a traffic control device and failing to report accident to police authority.

-On Saturday, April 24th at 5:21P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Il. Hwy. 78 north of Kewanee. The driver of the vehicle, a subject (age 18) of Kewanee, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license.

-On Sunday, April 25th at 6:14P.M. Henry County Cambridge Division Deputy went to a residence on N. Holmes St. in Cambridge and arrested a male subject (age 19) of Cambridge on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for the original charges of aggravated battery and retail theft.

Geneseo Police Department

April 20, 2021 Check Welfare- Charlton Drive- Officers spoke with an elderly individual about the complainants concerns their funds were being withheld from them. Officers assisted this individual.

April 21, 2021 Found Property- Richmond Hill Park- A citizen turned in a small container of suspected cannabis to the police department which they indicated they had found abandoned at Richmond Hill Park.

April 21, 2021 Mental Health- Wells Street- Officers assisted a subject who was having issues with their mental health.

April 22, 2021 Remove Subject- W, Exchange Street- Officers assisted the complainant in removing a subject from the residence. A trespass warning was issued to the subject not to return to the property.

April 22, 2021 Suspicious Subject- S. Stewart St- Officers check the area for a subject who was reported to be shining a flashlight into the windows of residences in the area.

April 23, 2021 Domestic Battery- N. Aldrich St- Officers arrested a 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old female for domestic battery after a disturbance involving a child. The child was turned over to a grandparent and DCFS contacted. Both suspects were transported to the Henry County Jail.

April 23, 2021 Simple Assault- N. Hill Street- Officers responded to a domestic complaint where a neighbor was arguing with their live in significant other. The neighbor came to the complainant’s residence at which point the other party involved threatened the complainant with bodily harm. The suspect left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Officers were able to locate the suspect and provided him with a notice to appear for simple assault and a criminal trespass warning not to return to the complainants’ residence.

April 23, 2021 Possession of Controlled Substance- S. Oakwood Avenue- The complainant reported a subject who had been at their residence previously on this date had left a item containing a suspicious substance. Officers tested the substance and found it to be methamphetamine. This case is under investigation.

April 24, 2021 Mental Health- Wells Street- Officers assisted a subject who was having issues with their mental health.

April 24, 2021 Forgery- Bestor Drive- The complainant reported a subject had presented a fake $100 bill at the register. When confronted the subject left the business without the items or the forged currency.

April 24, 2021 Battery- Dilenbeck Drive- Officers responded to a disturbance between two individuals. Both individuals reportedly battered each other. Neither party wished to prosecute. The parties were separated.

April 25, 2021 Mental Health- Wells Street- Officers assisted a subject who was having issues with their mental health.

April 26, 2021 Mental Health- Wells Street- Officers assisted a subject who was having issues with their mental health.

April 26, 2021 Mental Health- Wells Street- Officers assisted a subject who was having issues with their mental health. The subject was transported by ambulance to Robert Young in Moline.

Galva Police Department

April 19

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SW 5th Street for a 9-1-1 open line call. It was determined to be a accidental misdial.

Officer spoke to a subject in the downtown area about questions involving a civil complaint.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Market Street to remove an unwanted subject from a public transportation bus.

Officer met with a resident in the 400 block of NW 4th Ave for a slow speed vehicle inspection.

Officer met with a subject at the Galva PD in reference to questions about a civil matter.

April 20

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of South Center Ave for a traffic hazard involving a motor home parked on the city terrace and blocking the view of motorists.

April 21

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of NE 3rd Ave for a 9-1-1 open line call. Officer checked the residence, but nobody answered the door.

Officer met with a resident at the Galva PD to file a report involving identity theft. An unknown person possibly obtained the complainant's phone number and social security number.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NW 7th Ave for a phone scam complaint involving several thousand dollars.

Officer was dispatched to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of NE 7th Street.

Officer went to a residence in the 400 block of North Center Ave to attempt to locate a wanted subject. As the result, Brandon Swank, 25, Galva, was arrested on Henry Co warrant for failure to appear on the

charges of criminal trespass to residence with person present and criminal damage to property. He was unable to post bond and was taken to the Henry Co jail.

April 22

Officer was notified about a train that had stopped in Galva and was blocking all Galva crossings. BNSF was notified and the train eventually moved along.

Officer was dispatched to a loose dog complaint in the 400 block of North Center Ave. The dog owner was located and retrieved the dog.

Officer was dispatched to a reckless driving complaint on the east edge of town. As the result, Ronald Bombliss, 62, Galva, was issued citations for having only 1 taillight and for not having a rear bumper. He was released with an optional court date.

April 23

Officer spoke to a resident in the 100 block of NE 4th Street in reference to a city ordinance violation involving putting up a fence without the required permit.

Officer noticed that a train had stopped and blocked all of the Galva crossings for about 80 minutes. BNSF was contacted and eventually the train moved along.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NW 4th Ave for questions involving child custody.

As the result of a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Center Ave, Dylan Hopkins, 24, Galva, was arrested for unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes. A passenger, Jennifer Jaco, 45, Galva, was also arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both released with required court dates.

April 24

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of SW 2nd Ave for a motorist assist. The subject had a flat tire. Tarletons were contacted.

Officer was dispatched to an activated burglar alarm in the 100 block of Exchange Street. The door had inadvertently been left unlocked.

Officer was dispatched to a harassment complaint in the 400 block of South Center Ave.

Officer was dispatched to the east end of town for a reckless driving complaint. Officer located the suspect vehicle, but couldn't find any probable cause for a traffic stop.

Officer was dispatched to a 9-1-1 hang up call in the 200 block of NW 1st Ave. It was determined to be an accidental pocket dial.

April 25

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Commercial Street to assist a citizen.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NW 2nd Ave for a loose dog complaint. The dog owner was located and dog was returned.

Officer was dispatched 2x for a Facebook harassment complaint in the 900 block of SE 2nd Street.