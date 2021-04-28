Cambridge's Gage Miller wins GFAI scholarship

Geneseo Republic

Gage Miller of Cambridge has been awarded a $3500 scholarship awarded by the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois. Miller, currently attending University of Illinois , was selected for an Industry Immersion Scholarship

Industry Immersion Scholarships are awarded to students who show academic excellence, exemplary community involvement and a strong interest in pursuing a career in the Illinois grain and feed industry. Recipients must have a permanent Illinois residence and be a freshman, sophomore, or junior at an accredited college or university. Students will be awarded a $3,500 scholarship upon completion of the Industry Immersion program. Students who have already completed the Industry Immersion program are also eligible to apply for a $1,000 renewable scholarship.

The Industry Immersion Program includes a 3-day Industry Immersion Kick-Off Tour in August, where students have the opportunity to visit facilities in the industry across the state, as well as participate in networking events. The scholarship recipients will also be recognized at the Opening Session of the Grain and Feed Association’s Annual Convention and Trade Show, held in St. Louis over President’s Day Weekend 2022. The Industry Immersion program is unique to the association and pairs students with a grain elevator where they are required to work at least 2 days each semester and detail their experience in a student blog. Through this program, students gain valuable work experience and understanding of operations throughout the year.

The Grain and Feed Association of Illinois represents over 90% of Illinois’ commercial grain storage and feed handling facilities. The scholarship program is funded directly through member donations and fundraising events each year. For more information about the Grain and Feed Association of Illinois and the scholarship program go to www.gfai.org.