National Day of Prayer observed in Cambridge

Claudia Loucks

The National Day of Prayer will be observed on Thursday, May 6, in the park by the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge.

Christine Longshore, a member of the Cambridge United Methodist Church, said, “We have been meeting for several years by the Courthouse and praying on every National Day of Prayer. Pastors and everyone in Henry County is invited to meet at the pavilion in the park at noon to pray for our nation. America needs prayer. Let’s all gather together, staying six-feet apart with masks, and pray for God to move mighty in our nation. We can split up in groups of ten when needed.”

Theme of the 2021 National Day of Prayer is “Lord, Pour out Your Love, Life and Liberty.”