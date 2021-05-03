Annawan holds Blood Drive

staff

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile was held April 14, 2021 at the Annawan Community Center. There were a total of 35 donors presenting with 34 units collected.

Those presenting were Donna Anderson, Dana Baele, Grant Baele, Brian Carmichael, Lynn Cathelyn, Michelle Cathelyn, Sandra Crosby, Gerald DeSmith, Helen DeVrieze, Lin Ebbert, Pam Fjeld, Steve Foerder, Carmen Foster, Chris Fronk, Adam Gerber, Gary Gerber, and Joe Gilbraith.

Others presenting were Jeff Hatch, Wayne Heitzler, Audrey Hodgett, Albert Hulting, Tom Jagers, Victor Kleuver, Russell Monson, Charles Miller, Monica Morey, Beverly Olinger, Gerald Roman, Marisa Romanalli, Kenny Sierens, Lena Stoller, Sherrill Stoller, Grace Sturtewagen, Edwin Wied, and Dan Wright.

Monetary donations were received from Annawan-Alba Women’s Club, Annawan Hometown Market, Mark Guthrie in memory of Maralyn Guthrie, Eileen Howard, Mary Jagers, Tom Jagers, Carolyn Miller, Marlene Minnaert, Mike and Laurie Nanninga, Tommy and Marilyn Newman, Dwayne and Michele Thurston, Mike and Stephanie Van Herzeele, Zac Van Opdorp, Greg and Dyann Wancket.

Workers for the event were Debbie Croegaert, Sue DeSmith, Marilyn Farmer, Teresa Hulick, Audrey Hodgett, Linda Jagers, Adrianna Kleckner, and Marilyn Newman.

Cookies were donated by Tom and Gail Jagers, Mary Jagers, Marilyn Newman, and Janet Nielson.

Ice cream coupons were donated by Paxton’s Corner Coop.

The next Annawan Red Cross Bloodmobile will be held on Wednesday August 25, 2021 at the Annawan Community Center.